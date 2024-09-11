Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,578,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 6,539,528 shares.The stock last traded at $60.86 and had previously closed at $60.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

