Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $43.50

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $832,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $14,933,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 40.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.