Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $43.50

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
FE stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
