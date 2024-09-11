Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $45.35

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

