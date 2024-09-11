Analysts Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT at $343.83

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.83.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $235.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.62. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

