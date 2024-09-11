Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $9.36

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,698 shares of company stock valued at $296,860. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $73,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

