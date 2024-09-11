Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $9.36

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $73,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.
NYSE:MCW opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.45.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
