Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $7.81

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.36 million, a PE ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

