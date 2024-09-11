Analyzing Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -2.81% 6.79% 2.99% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -58.88% -36.02%

Volatility & Risk

Perrigo has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.43 billion 0.84 -$12.70 million ($0.07) -388.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.03 million ($0.01) -7.80

This table compares Perrigo and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibitor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perrigo and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perrigo currently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.82%. Given Perrigo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perrigo beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers. It also offers healthy lifestyle products, such as smoking cessation, well-being, and weight management products; skin care products consisting of dermatological care, scar management, lice treatment, and other products for various skin conditions; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products. The company sells its products under the Compeed, Dr. Fresh, Firefly, Good Sense, Good Start, Mederma, Nasonex, Plackers, Prevacid24HR, REACH, Rembrandt, Steripod, Opill, Solpadeine, Coldrex, Physiomer, NiQuitin, ACO, ellaOne, Compeed Stops, XLS, Arterin, Davitamon, Apiserum, Abtei, and Nicorette brands. It also offers contract manufacturing services. The company sells its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; e-commerce stores; wholesalers; pharmacies; drug and grocery retailers; and para-pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Perrigo Company and changed its name to Perrigo Company plc in December 2013. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.