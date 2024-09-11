Andra AP fonden Acquires New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.