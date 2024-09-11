Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 32,200 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,000. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.09.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $381.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.66 and a 200-day moving average of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

