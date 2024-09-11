Andra AP fonden Buys 12,200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 295,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.