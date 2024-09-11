Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.13% of Incyte worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,253,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Incyte by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 854,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,116,000 after buying an additional 490,680 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

