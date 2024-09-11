Andra AP fonden Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of Masco worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,924,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 259,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 16.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,136,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

