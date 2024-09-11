Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.13. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

