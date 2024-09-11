Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 414.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Block were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Block by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Block stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
