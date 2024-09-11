Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 414.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Block were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Block by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

