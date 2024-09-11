Andra AP fonden Sells 11,400 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.43. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.