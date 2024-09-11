Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Up 15.6%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 3,906,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,923,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Monday.
Andrada Mining Stock Performance
About Andrada Mining
Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.
