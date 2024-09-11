Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

