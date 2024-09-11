Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 127.8% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 52,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials stock opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

