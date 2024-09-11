Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

NYSE:NOW opened at $860.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $801.98 and a 200-day moving average of $764.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $866.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

