Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $713.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $791.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

