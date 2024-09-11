Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.52. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

