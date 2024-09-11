Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 13.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $142,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $304.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

