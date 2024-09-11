Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 99,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $252.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

