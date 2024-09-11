Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Trading Down 0.9%

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Approximately 136,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 758,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.