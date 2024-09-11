Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $670.18

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.18 ($8.76) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.90). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 604 ($7.90), with a volume of 4,892 shares trading hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 621.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 670.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £240.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.51 and a beta of 0.50.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

(Get Free Report)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.