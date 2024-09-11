Anpario (LON:ANP) Trading Up 15.1% After Dividend Announcement

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) rose 15.1% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 313.70 ($4.10). Approximately 126,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 27,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.50 ($3.56).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 8,461.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.39. The firm has a market cap of £53.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,413.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

