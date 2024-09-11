Anson Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,089 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $83.09.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.