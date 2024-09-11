Anson Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for 1.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,341,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $268.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $265.88 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.92.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.