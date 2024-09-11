Anson Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,750,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.