Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 12.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $351.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $352.49. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.54.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

