Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Lynn Mickleburgh Buys 300,000 Shares

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Mickleburgh bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.00 ($62,000.00).
Appen Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.
About Appen
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Appen
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.