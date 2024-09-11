Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.28. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

