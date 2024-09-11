Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.56

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 3914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $860.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.