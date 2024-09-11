Argus Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $97.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Argus from $82.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,847. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

