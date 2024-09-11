ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 134,831 shares.The stock last traded at $30.69 and had previously closed at $28.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVBP. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 422,860 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

