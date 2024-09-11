ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.50 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,549.60 or 1.00024312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03541236 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,314,697.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.