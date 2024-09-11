Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.12% of Assurant worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 35.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $199.50.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

