Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 3.1%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 249,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,432,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs Trading Up 9.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,780,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,659.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

