AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

AstroNova Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 15,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.55. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.67% of AstroNova worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

