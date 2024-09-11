Athena Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Athena Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.4% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

