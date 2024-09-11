Athena Investment Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Athena Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 0.8% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.