Athena Investment Management Sells 699 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Athena Investment Management cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $633.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.