Athena Investment Management Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Athena Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $284.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

