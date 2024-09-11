Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.05

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.05 and last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 65357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.77.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 405.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

