Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Atlas Pearls’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

Atlas Pearls Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Pearls

In related news, insider Geoffrey Newman acquired 1,276,196 shares of Atlas Pearls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,714.70 ($63,809.80). 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Pearls Company Profile

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and sells south sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

