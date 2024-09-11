Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $1,140,855.92.

On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,422,374.08.

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total transaction of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,783.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $469,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $91,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

