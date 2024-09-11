Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92.
- On Monday, August 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $1,140,855.92.
- On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,422,374.08.
- On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total transaction of $1,398,132.68.
- On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08.
- On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76.
- On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,783.00.
Atlassian Price Performance
TEAM stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $469,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $91,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
