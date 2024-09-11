Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $133.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $136.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

