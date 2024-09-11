Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.62

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.62 and last traded at $133.51, with a volume of 791708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

