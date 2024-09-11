Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.00

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 199299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,305 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

