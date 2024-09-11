Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.00

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 199299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
Atour Lifestyle Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.
Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atour Lifestyle
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.