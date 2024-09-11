ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.06

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.06 and traded as low as $25.79. ATS shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 418,170 shares traded.
ATS Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
